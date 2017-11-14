Body discovered inside burning car in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a body was found, Tuesday, inside a burning car in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene near Southwest 107th Court and Kimberly Drive after receiving a report of a vehicle fire just after 5 a.m.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. Upon examining the car, officials found a man’s body inside the car’s trunk.

The man’s identity and cause of death is currently unknown. However, one witness who didn’t want to be identified said she heard gunshots early in the morning.

“It was about 5 a.m. I was up going to the bathroom and I heard a couple shots, maybe about three or four shots, and my daughter woke up right away, and we started listening, and then soon after, heard a few more — ‘BOP BOP,'” she said. “I jump up, I kept looking around at all my windows. I looked outside, I saw the police coming.”

Police are still searching for clues to find out what exactly went on.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.