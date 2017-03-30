No bond for suspected shooter of 2 undercover Miami-Dade detectives

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has given no bail to the teenager accused of shooting two undercover Miami-Dade Police officers.

Nineteen-year-old Damian Thompson faced a judge, Thursday morning, for his bond court hearing. He was denied bond for his charges of first-degree attempted murder, battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.

“After a review of this ‘A’ form, your honor, we are requesting you hold the defendant no bond,” said a prosecutor. “This is a life felony.”

Monday night, the two undercover detectives, 47-year-old Terence White and 37-year-old Charles Woods, sat inside an unmarked police SUV within an apartment complex, located at 1937 N.W. 60th St., conducting surveillance for gang activity.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., they were ambushed by at least two armed subjects, who approached the unmarked police vehicle and began shooting at the detectives.

One detective sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the other sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. One of the two detectives was able to return fire. However, it remains unknown if a subject was ever shot.

Both detectives are recovering from bullet wounds.

If you have any information on further suspects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

