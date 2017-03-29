19-year-old arrested in shooting of 2 Miami-Dade undercover detectives

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested a 19-year-old man, Wednesday morning, in connection with the shooting of two undercover police officers.

#BreakingNews – an arrest has been made in the shooting investigation of two #MDPD officers. An updated news release will be posted shortly. — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 29, 2017

According to a Miami-Dade Police tweet, officials announced just after 9 a.m. that an arrest was made during their investigation into the shooting of Miami-Dade detectives 47-year-old Terence White and 37-year-old Charles Woods. Police confirmed shortly afterwards that the subject is 19-year-old Damian Thompson and was arrested thanks to several Crime Stoppers tips.

Police have charged Thompson with attempted first-degree murder, battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence.

According to detectives, Woods and White are part of a multi-agency gang enforcement sweep in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Monday night, the two undercover detectives were inside an unmarked police SUV within an apartment complex, located at 1937 N.W. 60th St., conducting surveillance for gang activity. At approximately 9:50 p.m., they were ambushed by at least two armed subjects, who approached the unmarked police vehicle and began shooting at the detectives.

One detective sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the other sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. Then, one of the two detectives was able to return fire. However, it is unknown if a subject was shot.

Detective Woods was treated and released from Jackson Memorial Hospital. Detective White, however, remains in the hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade Police.

