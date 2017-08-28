Miami USCG deploys Search and Rescue team to Texas

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard in Miami has joined the rescue teams headed to Texas to help those hit by Harvey.

According to the USCG, a plane with at least 40 crew members have been deployed, Monday afternoon, to assist in Texas.

Chief Petty Officer Matt Cramer, who works with the Marine Safety and Security Team Miami, said his Search and Rescue crew has deployed and is up to the task. “My crew trains for Search and Rescue and these types of deployments,” said Cramer. “We’re ready to get out there to start helping any way we can.”

The crew is expected to land sometime on Monday, joining the City of Miami Fire Rescue team in their rescue efforts, as well.

