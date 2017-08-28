Miami Fire Rescue team deployed to Texas in wake of Harvey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A rescue team from South Florida answered the call for help in the wake of unprecedented flooding in Texas as a result of a slow-moving Tropical Storm Harvey, following another local crew that left hours earlier.

7News cameras captured Miami Fire Rescue firefighters as they loaded equipment into trucks for the long drive to the Lone Star State, Sunday evening.

Twenty members of the department are heading to Texas to help with ongoing search-and-rescue efforts. “We got activation orders from FEMA to be on the road and to head to Texas,” said Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Dean.

They’re part of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, two highly trained groups that deal with hazardous materials, as well as water rescue.

Their mission will not be easy. The team is bringing specialized boats, all-terrain vehicles and other heavy equipment to Texas’ Gulf Coast, which was ravaged by relentless rains and catastrophic flooding.

The only thing the team members know is that they will eventually end up in Houston. “We’ll get more information en route from FEMA and get our orders that way,” said Dean.

Miami Fire Rescue is not the only South Florida agency heading to Texas to lend a helping hand. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s task force loading up and preparing to hit the road, late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Forty-five firefighters, paramedics, doctors and engineers make up MDFR’s team.

MDFR Battalion Chief Andy Alvarez said they have no idea what they will encounter. “We really don’t know what to expect. Obviously, Texas is a very large state, and as far as the destruction, we only know what we’ve seen on TV and what’s been broadcast over the air,” he said.

Each of the South Florida task forces took enough food and water to stay self-sufficient for days. The Miami Fire Rescue crew said they are prepared to remain in Texas for at least two weeks.

In the days ahead, these first responders will have to be ready for any crisis that comes their way. “We’ll be basically ready to assist in any type of rescue effort, be it building collapse, flood issues, etcetera,” said Alvarez.

