Miami Passport Agency provides expedited passport option

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Passport Agency is closed until further notice but options may be available for an expedited passport.

A water pipe burst inside the Omni Building where the Miami Passport Agency is located, causing it to be shut down temporarily.

For those who need an expedited passport, the agency said there are still options.

“Those American citizens here in South Florida who are traveling urgently, urgently for us is anything within two weeks,” said Miami Passport Agency Director Ryan Dooley. “The best thing to do is, if you are in a situation where you need to apply for passport or you need to renew your passport, give our national passport information center a call.”

People looking to travel within a short period of time can go to a post office or clerk of court and pay a fee to get an expedited travel document.

If you need assistance, the Miami Passport Agency has provided help for those who were scheduled to pick up a passport:

https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/information/where-to-apply/agencies/miami.html

For more information, call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793.

