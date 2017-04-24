Report: Flooding causes Miami Passport Agency to shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Passport Agency has reportedly shut down, Monday morning, due to flooding from Sunday’s storms.

According to a spokesperson from the Miami Passport Agency, the building, located at 1501 W. Biscayne Blvd., will be “closed to the public until further notice and is unable to take appointments or process passports.”

The storms that washed through South Florida on Sunday has reportedly caused flooding inside of the building, which caused it to shut down.

If you need assistance, the Miami Passport Agency has provided help for those who were scheduled to pick up a passport:

https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/information/where-to-apply/agencies/miami.html

For more information, call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793.

