Miami-Dade School Board push ways to stop predatory behavior

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade School Board is working to teach students a serious lesson on how to deal with inappropriate adult behavior.

Fifty-one-year-old Wendell Nibbs, a former middle school teacher at Brownsville Middle School, is accused of engaging in a sex act with a student. It’s the latest case of alleged sexual abuse of students in Miami-Dade County School.

“Miami, sadly, has become the epicenter of the country for this type of predatory behavior,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

On Wednesday, stopping predatory behavior in schools and elsewhere was the focus on the school board meeting item H11.

“This is such an extremely important item,” said one board member.

Board member Dr. Martin Karp has pushed for a comprehensive plan to help everyone recognize the warning signs, and learn ways to identify and report inappropriate behavior between children and adults.

“If purely looking at statistics, more than 60,000 of our students will experience some form of sexual abuse prior to the age of 18,” Karp said.

The mission to reduce that number will continue with an enhanced campaign with awareness programs for children, teachers, staff and parents.

“Our school district has programs that are in place right now, but this is just a matter of a broader reach,” Karp said,” so that no child is left behind, and no child should ever suffer such unspeakable action.”

The school board is asking the superintendent to prepare a report for his plan for this district-wide campaign. The report will be presented in February 2018.

