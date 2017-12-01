Middle school teacher accused of sex act with student denied bond

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A middle school teacher accused of engaging in a sex act with a student has been denied bond.

Wendell Nibbs appeared in court Friday morning, charged with two counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child.

A judge ordered him to stay behind bars.

The 51-year-old was a physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

An investigation began in 2015 after several female students claimed he engaged in improper sexual conduct.

