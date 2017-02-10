Miami Beach dispatcher honored for delivering baby

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach 911 dispatcher was recognized for helping a family deliver their baby via phone.

7’s Rosh Lowe brought the story in the Lowedown, and now that dispatcher was honored Friday morning.

Amy Rosen answered a call from a father whose wife was in the process of giving birth at home. The newborn wasn’t breathing and Rosen’s quick thinking helped save that child’s life.

The Miami Beach chamber gave her plenty of praise at its annual “Heroes Pillar Breakfast.”

“She did an excellent job and it’s great to be recognized and usually with 911 operators because we operate in the background, we don’t usually receive the recognition these folks deserve from the job that they do, so thank you again.”

The chamber has a tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals doing brave work in the community.

