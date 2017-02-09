(WSVN) - It was a call to 911 that has left a baby and a Miami Beach dispatcher connected for life. The child was born at home, but wasn’t breathing. The dispatcher had to think quick to save a life. The call to 911 is heart stopping. For the first time, the dispatcher gets to meet the family that she will now forever be a part of. Rosh Lowe has this emotional story in the Lowedown.

Amy Rosen: “Miami Beach Police and Fire, operator number zero, can I help you?”

It was a call to 911 that Amy Rosen, a dispatcher for more than 30 years, will never forget. The day she delivered a baby by phone.

Caller: “She’s having a baby.”

Dispatcher: “OK, I’m going to be sending the paramedics.”

Caller: “The baby’s coming. I got to go. I think the baby is coming, I have to go.”

Dispatcher: “Put the phone down.”

Caller: “Oh my God! Ma’am? Ma’am?

Dispatcher: “Can you hear me?”

Caller: “I have a baby in my hands.”

But there was a problem…

Amy Rosen: “Within less than a minute, that baby was born and that baby wasn’t breathing.”

Dispatcher: “The baby’s not breathing, is that correct? We are doing mouth to mouth.”

Caller: “His chest is rising.”

Dispatcher: “His chest is rising?”

Caller: “Yes ma’am.”

The baby was still not breathing.

Caller: “He’s not breathing.”

Dispatcher: “He’s still not breathing?”

Caller: “No ma’am.”

Dispatcher: “OK, don’t give up.”

What’s even more incredible is that Amy, a dispatcher, usually dispatches police and firefighters. She doesn’t answer the calls to 911 but on that day, she did answer a call that saved a baby’s life.

Dispatcher: “Pump the chest hard, about 30 times fast.”

Caller: “He started to cry.”

Dispatcher: “He started to cry? OK.”

Caller: “We are doing good.”

The baby was then delivered and was breathing. Hours after the 911 call, Amy couldn’t stop thinking about the delivery.

Amy Rosen: “I called to make sure my baby was OK. I called my co-workers. I wanted to make sure. Were there any problems with my baby or the wife.”

Rosh Lowe: “You said my baby.”

Amy Rosen: “My baby. I delivered the baby. I got to hear that baby cry. That was amazing.”

This was April 22. Months passed and Amy always thought about the family. She wanted to meet them and the baby.

Amy Rosen: “Hi, I’m Amy. Hi baby, hi baby. Nice to meet you. Hi baby. He’s beautiful. Congratulations, he’s gorgeous.”

Amy Rosen: “Life is precious. It was just a random call that I had. It was meant for me.”

The baby is Mason. The dad is Dr. Brian Pachter. He practices internal medicine and mom is Heather.

Brian Pachter: “I looked at her and I said, ‘What are we going to do?’ and she said, ‘You’re the doctor. You better know what you are doing now,’ and I haven’t delivered a baby in 15 years from med school.”

It would be Amy’s voice on the phone that got Brian through the delivery of his own baby boy.

Heather Pachter: “I think we were very lucky we had such a calm dispatcher. I was very lucky that my husband was so calm.”

Brian Pachter: “Now we have a new friend. When Mason gets older, he’ll get to meet Amy again, so he’ll get to understand we’re lucky.”

Beyond lucky when you look at this little life.

Amy Rosen: “Thank God. Thank you God.”

The Pachter family say they intend to remain in contact with Amy for life. This is a life long bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.