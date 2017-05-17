Memorial held for deceased woman found inside Miami condo

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial was held for a 28-year-old woman who was found dead in her Miami condo, last Thursday.

Over 40 friends and family remembered Michelle Aranda at her memorial, Wednesday night.

Miami Police discovered her body inside her condo at Serenity on the River along 17th Street and Northwest North River Drive on May 11.

According to officials, Aranda’s mother called police and asked them to check on her daughter. That’s when they found Aranda’s body.

Police continue to search for Aranda’s vehicle, a black Mini Cooper with the Florida tag EACZ50, which has been missing.

Aranda’s friends said they miss her very much and want to know what happened to her.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.