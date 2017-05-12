Police identify body found decomposing in Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the body that was found decomposing inside a Miami apartment on Thursday.

Detectives said 28-year-old Michelle Aranda was found dead at the Serenity on the River complex along 17th Street and Northwest North River Drive.

RELATED: Decomposed body found in Miami condo unit

Her car, a black Mini Cooper with the Florida tag, EACZ50, is missing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.