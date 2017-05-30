Man who fired at motorists along SR 826 appears in court

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who opened fire along the Palmetto Expressway appeared before a judge, Tuesday, for the first time.

Thirty-six-year-old Horvin Ruiz appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge after, detectives said, he fired more than 100 rounds at passing motorists with an AK-47 on Monday, striking five cars and injuring one person.

“You were arrested for 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder,” said Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Ruiz said in court that he wants a private lawyer.

Ruiz was driving along the southbound lanes of SR 826, just south of Northwest 74th Street, while opening fire. According to officials, Ruiz came to a crashing stop after attempting to go northbound along the southbound lanes of traffic.

“Active shooter on the expressway,” said an operator heard via Broadcastify.

Enrique Bendana, who was grazed by one of the bullets, said he is lucky to be telling his story. “When I hear gunshots, I try to floor my car, and the next thing I know, I get hit from the back,” he said. “I went back in my car, and the bullet passed inches from my head, right into the front of the dashboard of my car.”

A bullet shattered the side window of his vehicle, as well as the passenger seat and the dashboard. “I had blood coming from the side of my head,” Bendana said.

A second court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where responding officers will be in attendance as his charges are read.

