SR-826 shutdown due to shooting investigation

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating, what witnesses described as an early morning shoot-out along the Palmetto Expressway.

The Palmetto has been shutdown in both directions, between Northwest 74th and Northwest 58th Street.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, just before 2 a.m., Monday, after a call of shots fired in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News spoke with a man who said he was driving home from a party, when he saw someone open fire on the side of the road. “We were heading home and this guy came up to a car that looked like he was crashed on the side of the road,” said Charles. “We didn’t think much of it, and by the time we tried to you know, start to approach him or whatever, we started hearing the gunshots. I mean back and forth, back and forth, back and forth…this guy was battling with somebody else over some gunshots.”

Charles said he was unharmed but he stopped to help a woman whose car was hit by bullets.

One man, who was grazed by a bullet, was treated on scene and then transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

