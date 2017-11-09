Man demands justice after uncle is victim of pricey car burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - After a woman was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle and stealing expensive luggage, the victim’s nephew is demanding justice.

“We’re in communities, and people shouldn’t be allowed to do this and get away,” said Jaime Jaramillo, whose uncle was the victim of an expensive smash and grab in Miami.

Back in October, Jaramillo’s uncle had just stepped into a Walgreens off Northwest 57th Avenue and Seventh Street, at around 11 p.m. He had left his luggage inside of his rental car.

Not long after he had entered the store, surveillance cameras rolled as a woman pulled up next to the vehicle.

She tried to open the car’s front passenger-side door but had no luck, so she went around to the other side and smashed a window.

“They come into the side. She seems to have some type of lever,” said Jaramillo. “She puts it in between the window and the door, breaks it apart.”

She then grabbed the victim’s luggage and took off with about $10,000 worth of valuables, according to Jaramillo.

“Laptop computer, iPad, cash and a Rolex watch,” he said.

Jaramillo’s uncle had also left his passport inside of his luggage.

Miami Police are hoping that someone recognizes the woman in the video.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

