Woman caught on camera stealing purse from car outside Miami Walgreens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a woman breaking into a vehicle parked at a pharmacy in Miami before taking off with a purse.

According to City of Miami Police, the video shows a woman parking behind the victim’s car before she punched through a window and grabbed the bag.

Inside the bag was cash, a wallet and a watch.

Officials said the burglary happened on Oct. 26 at the Walgreens near Northwest Seventh Street and 57th Avenue.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

