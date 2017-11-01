Man arrested in connection with Brickell rape case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they believe raped a woman in Brickell.

City of Miami Police arrested 41-year-old Tony Martehidalgo Wednesday in connection to a rape that occurred Saturday. Police have yet to announce formal charges.

A police report detailed the incident and said the victim was sleeping in her vehicle with the doors unlocked. That’s when she was awakened by Martehidalgo, who choked her from the passenger side.

Martehidalgo then, police said, pulled her by the neck to the back seat of her vehicle, where he then forced unprotected sex. The man then demanded she perform oral sex on him, to which the victim complied. The police report added that Martehidalgo choked her and held her arm whenever there was a struggle.

Martehidalgo then told the victim to turn around, which is when the victim was able to flee through the trunk while naked, running and shouting for help.

Police said they were able to lift a fingerprint from the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle that matched Martehidalgo’s.

Martehidalgo faced a judge, Wednesday afternoon, where he denied having sex with the victim. “She was awakened by the defendant choking her from the passenger side of the vehicle,” said Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, “so he’s inside the vehicle, which would be the burglary.”

He is being held in jail without bond.

Police said the investigation continues into the case.

