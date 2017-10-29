Witness: Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in an upscale South Florida neighborhood are on edge after, a witness said, a woman was apparently sexually assaulted inside her car and thrown into the trunk of her vehicle, early Saturday morning.

Michelle Pizanie, who is vacationing in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, said she heard a woman screaming at around 3 a.m. She said she went to the balcony and saw the victim and her suspected attacker.

“I see the trunk open and her running down north and him running down south,” she said.

Another witness told 7News the victim asked him for help. “I just see a girl running naked, completely naked,” said Eduardo. “She was running just to my car and asked me to get in [my car], so I opened the door.”

Eduardo gave the woman his shirt so she could cover herself up. He said she was inconsolable as they drove from the 1400 block of South Miami Avenue looking for a police officer.

“She was crying, crying. She said, ‘Please, please! He raped me! He raped me! Somebody raped me!'” said Eduardo.

Eduardo and the victim found an officer working an off-duty job, according to City of Miami Police.

Crime scene investigators and special victims unit detectives were called to the scene.

Paramedics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The ordeal left Eduardo reeling. “I feel afraid many things happen in this part of the world. It’s supposed to be the first-class part,” he said.

Pizanie said the incident makes her feel shaken and disappointed. “It’s a scary situation.”

Pizanie said she was too high up to identify the subject and only saw his clothes. “Black shorts and a black hoodie,” she said.

Police said there is no one in custody.

The investigation remains active.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.