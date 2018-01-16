Great white shark’s tracker pings just off coast of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Last week, we told you about several great white sharks being tracked off the coast of Florida. Now one of those sharks is hanging out just off the coast of our local beaches.

According to OCEARCH, the 8.5-foot long, 460-pound great white named “Savannah” most recently pinged just off the coast of Sunny Isles Beach on Sunday.

Hey everyone! #FinWaves! I'm swimmin, and pingin away not too far from Hollywood and Miami, FL. Hope ya'll had a fintastic weekend! pic.twitter.com/l3CdQ526PA — Shark Savannah (@SharkSavannah) January 15, 2018

Savannah was first tagged in South Carolina last March and has since been tracked swimming up and down the East Coast. Prior to Sunday’s ping, Savannah’s tracker previously picked her up off the coast of Port St. Lucie last Tuesday.

Int 1yr track of @OCEARCH WS @SharkSavannah . N 2 @novascotia & back. Will b int 2 see how far S & perhaps W she goes. Only shark w her profile in our sample set!(Size/sex) 4 now chill’n tight to beach off @CityofMiami How can u blame her!? pic.twitter.com/pdRaJKfSfB — Chris Fischer (@ChrisOCEARCH) January 15, 2018

Miss Costa, the great white previously spotted off the coast of Tampa just after the new year, has since moved south, most recently pinging to the west of Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park.

And they aren’t the only (tagged) sharks hanging out near the Sunshine State.

“Hilton,” a 12.5-foot long, 1326-pound great white, most recently surfaced in the north Florida area near Jacksonville over the weekend.

A 9-foot long, 702-pound great white named “George” pinged in the same area as Miss Costa last week, to the west of Dry Tortugas. Meanwhile, a 12-foot long, 820-pound tiger shark nicknamed “Harry Etta” was last spotted off the coast of St. Augustine.

OCEARCH is a non-profit that focuses on tracking and researching marine species, including dozens of sharks. The tags used to track their movements send a signal when their dorsal fins break the surface of the ocean’s waters.

To track all of the sharks’ movements, visit OCEARCH’s website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.