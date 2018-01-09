Three great white sharks being tracked off the coast of Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just a week after a great white shark’s tracker pinged off Florida’s west coast, several other sharks have decided to seek out milder temperatures for the winter.

According to OCEARCH, the 8.5-foot long, 460 pound great white shark named “Savannah” pinged just off the coast of Port St. Lucie early Tuesday morning.

Mornin Ya'll!! I decided to stretch my fins and explore Florida's East coast. I'm lovin the sunshine state! pic.twitter.com/GssSS5puOX — Shark Savannah (@SharkSavannah) January 9, 2018

Savannah was first tagged in South Carolina last March, and has since been tracked swimming up and down the East Coast. Prior to Tuesday’s ping, Savannah’s tracker last picked her up off the coast of Cape Canaveral on New Year’s Day.

Miss Costa, the great white previously spotted off the coast of Tampa last week, has since moved south, most recently pinging Monday morning to the west of Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park.

They aren’t the only (tagged) sharks hanging out near the Sunshine State. A 9-foot long, 702 pound great white named “George” pinged in the same area as Miss Costa on Monday morning, to the west of Dry Tortugas. Meanwhile, a 12-foot long, 820 pound tiger shark nicknamed “Harry Etta” was last spotted off the coast of St. Augustine Monday night.

OCEARCH is a non-profit that focuses on tracking and researching marine species, including dozens of sharks. The tags used to track their movements send a signal when their dorsal fins break the surface of the ocean’s waters.

To track all of the sharks’ movements, visit OCEARCH’s website.

