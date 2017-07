MIAMI (WSVN) - A flood advisory was issued, Thursday, for parts of Miami-Dade due to heavy rain.

The advisory was expected to affect Hialeah, Virginia Gardens, Doral and Hialeah Gardens.

Plenty of rain now! Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Doral, Miami Lakes and Hialeah Gardens already experiencing flooding. pic.twitter.com/Mup2qyijM1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 13, 2017

Street Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Miami-Dade County. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/aj8lAaeEqs — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 13, 2017

Officials said the advisory lasted until 9:15 a.m.

