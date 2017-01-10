Family to be reunited with teddy bear missing since airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s just a teddy bear, but for a little girl, it means the world.

Amidst the chaos that unfolded in the immediate aftermath of the deadly shooting in the Fort Lauderdale airport, a little girl lost her beloved teddy bear, Rufus. But thanks to a little help from deputies, Rufus is about to make his way back home.

A Twitter message sent to the Broward Sheriff’s Office implored for help to find the lost stuffed animal. User @klariviere3 tweeted, “Looking for Rufus from Terminal 2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help!”

BSO re-tweeted the family’s plea, saying on the social media site, “Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter’s stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting.”

Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 9, 2017

Panicked travelers were forced to leave behind more than 20,000 items in the airport as officials evacuated the airport during and after the shooting, which killed 5 people and wounded many others. A private company was contracted to collect the belongings in order to organize them, in an effort to return luggage and other personal items to their rightful owners.

Once word got out about Rufus, workers found the stuffed animal in the airport’s hangar, where all of the left behind items are being held.

According to officials at the airport, the Canadian family will be reunited with Rufus Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.