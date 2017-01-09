Thousands of travelers still without their belongings days after FLL shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of travelers are returning to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to recover their belongings after they were forced to abandon them when shots rang out at a baggage claim carousel on Friday, killing innocent travelers and injuring many others.

Roughly 12,000 passengers were evacuated from FLL when shots broke out on Friday, and nearly all of these people left behind their belongings filled with their personal and financial items.

Unfortunately, returning the belongings of 12,000 people is not an easy task.

It was absolute chaos, Friday afternoon, when 26-year-old Esteban Santiago pulled out a loaded semiautomatic handgun and targeted passengers at a baggage claim carousel, killing five people and injuring many more. The shooting caused 12,000 passengers to evacuate the airport and duck for cover, leaving behind a total of 23,000 items scattered throughout the airport.

Santiago was since been charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death, which carries a maximum punishment of execution, as well as weapons charges.

Now, airlines are facing a logistical nightmare, as hundreds of passengers still do not have their belongings.

“This woman, she grabbed me by the arm, and I didn’t know what to do, and I got lost,” said young passenger Melvis Urriaga.

Urriaga and her mother, Christina Garcia, returned to FLL on Monday in order to track down bags they abandoned at security after shots rang out, and they ran for safety. However, they have not had any luck finding them.

“They haven’t solved anything,” said her mother. “We need our documents. We have our car in a parking lot in Atlanta. We have the keys to our house in our purses. We have all of our belongings there, and we can’t do anything.”

According to airport officials, the process to reunite these passengers with their belongings may take as long as a week. Although a private company was brought in to catalog each bag, to get these items to some 12,000 passengers will take several days.

“It is an extensive process to go through those many items,” said Director of Airport Operations Michael Nonnemacher.

Sunday night, dozens of suitcases and bags were loaded up into trucks to transport them to a pick-up locations inside the airport.

On Sunday, some travelers lucked out when they were reunited with their belongings.

“I had no idea. I literally had no idea where the bags were,” said traveler Carl Fountaine.

He and his wife were relieved to claim their missing luggage on Sunday after more than two days on their vacation.

However, they said they never received a single phone call from the airport or airline about their missing luggage. “It’s pretty outrageous,” said Nerelle Fountaine. “I mean, we’ve been planning this trip for a long time. We have three children, and we’re going on a cruise tomorrow, so we didn’t even know if we were going to make the cruise since we wouldn’t have had clothes to go on the cruise.”

The private company hired by FLL officials is creating a website for those with missing belongings so that they may attempt to identify and recover their belongings. It will be up and running in the next couple of days. Once this website is ready for use, we will update this article with more information.

