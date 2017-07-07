Family members take stand in trial of man accused of killing wife in Miramar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Day two has begun, Friday, in a trial concerning a man who allegedly murdered his wife.

The brother of 38-year-old Vilet Torrez, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, 43-year-old Cid Torrez, took the stand in court. The brother said it was, indeed, his sister on surveillance video walking inside the Miramar town home before she disappeared.

The defendant’s cousin, Ruth Alonzo, also took the stand, but was reluctant in answering the prosecutor’s questions. “OK, in a joking way, he went to me, ‘OK, I’m going to go ahead and harm her in that way,'” she said. “That’s it. But it was something in a joking way. I have even talked to my daughter like that when I talk to her in my car.”

This went on for some time in court, and Alonzo was declared a hostile witness. That means prosecutors are allowed to ask her leading questions to get to answers that she originally stated in her deposition.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.