Trial begins for South Florida man accused of murdering wife

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial has begun for a South Florida man charged with murdering his wife.

Thirty-eight-year-old Vilet Torrez was last seen going into her Miramar town home late at night, March 31, 2012, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Police arrested her husband, 43-year-old Cid Torrez, and charged him with her murder, despite not having found her body.

As of noon Thursday, opening statements had been made, and the second witness was on the stand at the Broward County Courthouse.

“She has not been heard from, seen from, nobody has received a text from her, received a greeting card from her,” said prosecutor Lanie Bandell. “Financial checks have been made. Nothing has been done with her finances. Vice has assisted in checking travel logs. Vilet Torrez has not traveled since March 31, 2012. She has not been seen or heard from, and that’s because he murdered her and disposed of her body.”

Prosecutors have photos from inside Cid’s car, where they found rubber gloves and rolls of tape.

There’s also evidence of a 911 call Torrez made just a few days after Vilet was last seen, where he reported her missing and said “I did it.”

His attorney, Richard Della Ferra, claimed he was under duress at the time and that the whole ordeal has been exaggerated.

“No evidence of Vilet Torrez’s deceased body,” said Ferra. “There is no body. There is no murder weapon.”

According to family members, Cid was controlling and jealous, and Vilet was about to leave him. Cid apparently told people that if Vilet wasn’t with him, she wasn’t going to be with anyone.

Family members said Vilet was a professional and a good mother to three kids.

