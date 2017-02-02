Detectives: teen suspected of fatally shooting 15-year-old arrested

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old in Northwest Miami-Dade was charged, Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police detectives, their investigation led them to 17-year-old Christopher Stewart, who lives in Miramar, as the subject responsible for the fatal shooting of Callisto Logan, earlier this week.

Thursday afternoon, Stewart faced a Broward County judge. He was charged with second-degree murder and told he will be transferred to a juvenile detention center in Miami-Dade County.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Logan’s mother, moments after hearing the news. “They have to be something about it because you can’t go around killing innocent kids for nothing, you understand? My only boy — my baby boy — is gone.”

Stewart was arrested, Wednesday, after a warrant for second-degree murder was issued.

Detectives said, on Wednesday, they were able to conduct a traffic stop and make contact with Stewart with the assistance of Miramar Police. After further investigation, he was identified as a suspect, and police arrested him.

