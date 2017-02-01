Father speaks out after 15-year-old son fatally shot

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father grieved, Wednesday night, over his 15-year-old son who was fatally shot a night earlier in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Johnny Logan’s son Castillo was fatally shot, Tuesday night, while walking down the street near Northwest Sixth Avenue and 105th Street. Logan told 7News that he couldn’t understand why anyone would kill his son.

“That’s my baby man, that was my baby,” Logan said, “Everybody that knew him… You took an innocent child life. Why? I ain’t did nothing to you. My baby ain’t do nothing to you.”

Castillo, who attended Jan Mann Opportunity School, sang about not wanting to die young in a video he posted on Facebook.

Surveillance cameras captured Castillo with two friends at a convenience store just before the shooting, around 6 p.m. The video showed Castillo looking behind him several times while in the store.

The shooter killed him minutes later. Castillo was only steps away from his home when the shooter killed him.

“You took my son’s life for some foolishness because you want to get somebody else life,” Logan said. “Why?”

Family members paid tribute to the teen Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Jeannette Aviles, a friend of Logan, said she kept the helpless teen safe and as comfortable as possible until paramedics arrived.

“I came outside and saw him out laying on the floor,” she said. “I went out there and tried to help him, render aid to him, talk to him and tried to keep him up until paramedics got here. He wasn’t able to talk. All he could do was just look at me, like, ‘Help me, help me,’ but we couldn’t really do anything.”

Logan’s family was seen outside the Ryder Trauma Center grieving over their loss. “He never gave us any problems here,” said Jan Mann Opportunity School North’s Principal Samuel Johnson. “It’s a sad situation. Our hearts go out to the family.”

Police said the only clue they have is the suspected gunman’s vehicle is dark-colored.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

