Daycare in NW Miami-Dade broken into twice in 3 months

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a daycare in Northwest Miami-Dade is fed up after the business experienced its latest break-in, early Monday morning.

It’s A Small World Learning Center II, located at 3100 NW 94th St., was broken into through a classroom door, around 12:30 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured a male with a goatee heading straight for the business office in complete darkness.

“Fidgeted with it until he broke it completely,” said Mayra Quevedo, the owner of It’s a Small World Learning Center II. “See, there’s the crowbar.”

The desk drawer with the money box turned up missing, but there was no cash inside. He didn’t get much, but he did do a lot of damage to the property.

The business has taken a beating by burglars in the past. The daycare has been in business for 17 years and has had at least that many break-ins.

“You honestly just want to take things into your own hands,” Quevedo said. “Unfortunately, I as a business owner, a mother and a family-person, I can’t.”

A similar situation happened at the daycare back in August, when a guy with a goatee smashed into the building.

“Looks exactly the same — same image, same picture, same goatee,” Quevedo said.

So far, no one has been held accountable for either crime.

The owner of the daycare wants more police protection in the area so officers can respond to crimes like this sooner.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.