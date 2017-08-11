NWMD daycare center burglar remains at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade daycare center was burglarized, Friday morning,

The burglary took place at It’s a Small World Learning Center 2, located at 3100 NW 94th St., has been a part of Miami for over a decade. The owner, Mayra Quevedo, told 7News they have already been burglarized at least 15 times.

The daycare center’s surveillance cameras caught the burglary as it happened. According to the video, a man could be seen crawling into the window after shattering it and throwing a backpack inside.

The man then looked around the room before leaving the daycare center. Employees said that, as far as they know, nothing was taken.

Now, Quevedo is hoping the public will help identify this burglar. “If anyone knows him, they should help get him,” said the owner, “because, at the end of the day, this is a school where little children come to learn. Just to keep the children safe because this is a person that’s in the neighborhood that’s hurting an environment of children.”

“How low is that?” Quevedo added. “It’s low.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.