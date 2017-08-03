Bridal store Alfred Angelo no longer fulfilling dress orders

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bridal store that unexpectedly shut down its locations in July announced, Thursday, that they will no longer fulfill pending dress orders.

According to a statement from the Chapter Seven Trustee, Alfred Angelo, which filed for bankruptcy on July 14, will not fulfill orders that have not yet been delivered to customers.

“Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled,” part of the statement read.

Before Thursday’s announcement, the bridal chain was successfully obtaining customer records and delivering dresses and accessories for its customers, but, according to the trustee statement, there was a “logistical and financial strain.”

For those who did not get their dress and believe they are owed money, click here to file a claim on the company’s website.

