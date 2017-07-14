Brides-to-be left without dresses as bridal store unexpectedly shuts down

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bridal shop has unexpectedly shut down, putting many brides-to-be in danger of not getting a dress.

Alfred Angelo, whose website boasts over 800 stores nationwide, now have signs on their front doors that read, “STORE CLOSED. For further information please email predmond@stearnsweaver.com.”

The email is linked to a law firm that the bridal shop company provided. Alfred Angelo is reportedly filing for bankruptcy protection.

Some brides were given messages stating their orders were canceled and some have yet to receive answers from the company.

“I just — I want answers,” said a bride-to-be, standing alongside another woman. “I want to know if I’m going to receive my dress, if I’m going to receive my down payment back or what. Because it’s now the middle of July. I’m getting married in November. To find another dress right now is kinda like crunch time, so answers for the both of us is what we’d like.”

7News reached out to the law firm representing Alfred Angelo, but we have yet to receive a response.

