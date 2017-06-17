Boy grazed by bullet inside Miami Gardens apartment

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet after, police said, shots were fired outside his Miami Springs apartment, early Saturday morning, hours before a deadly shooting took place in the same neighborhood.

The victim’s family confirmed the child, Marquen Frierson, is the cousin of King Carter, a boy who succumbed to gun violence outside his Northwest Miami-Dade last year.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene of Saturday’s shooting along Northwest 25th Avenue and 176th Terrace.

The child’s mother, Moeaiquena Frierson, told 7News her son was on his laptop when gunfire broke out outside the unit. She said a bullet grazed the child.

The boy’s laptop was also damaged when shots rang out.

Police said Carter was shot in broad daylight outside his Northwest Miami-Dade, on Feb. 20, 2016. He was only 6 years old.

If you have any information on Saturday’s shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

