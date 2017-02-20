NW Miami-Dade march marks 1-year anniversary of King Carter’s death

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children donned crowns and joined with community leaders to march, Monday afternoon, in memory of King Carter, who was killed one year ago today.

The 6-year-old was fatally shot near his home when he became caught in the crossfire of teens shooting at each other. Marches and rallies followed in the days after King’s death, as community leaders and parents called for an end to gun violence.

On Monday, King’s father, Santonio Carter, joined other community members to remember his son and plead for less violence.

“It’s felt like forever,” Santonio said. “Every second seems like an hour.”

In 2017, shootings such as the one at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on his namesake holiday have left many thinking that nothing has changed.

“It’s senseless,” Santonio said of recent shootings in Miami. “It’s a crying shame. I cry.”

He said that, even though arrests have been made in connection with the shooting of his son, it won’t make his grief any less grueling.

“My son can’t come back, so it ain’t no closure,” he said.

Santonio took his son to the gas station on Northwest 54th Street every day before football practice, he said, to get candy and other snacks. He and King then took those snacks to the other players, before they all went over to Charles Hadley Park to play football.

The group will march to the park, Monday night.

