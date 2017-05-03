PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s jail, not bail, for a South Florida man accused of soliciting sex from teenage boys.

Twenty-year-old Roosevelt Miller is back behind bars after a judge denied his bond, Wednesday morning. He faces three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, and he could face life in prison if convicted.

Police said Miller sent sexually suggestive text messages to three students at Plantation Middle School, trying to solicit sex through bribes. He worked there in the after school care program.

Investigators said he got the boys’ numbers by setting up a phony sign-up sheet for various sports activities, then used the app Kik to message them.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.