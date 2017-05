PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An after-school worker has been arrested after he was accused of soliciting sex from students.

Roosevelt Miller, 20, allegedly sent text messages to two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy, offering them trips to Disney World, cash and other gifts.

Miller was arrested last week and will face a federal judge, Wednesday.

