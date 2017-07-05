At least 1 dead outside Fort Lauderdale nightclub

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub left at least one person dead.

Authorities responded to Northwest 20th Terrace and West Broward Boulevard at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

This all happened just blocks away from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

At this point it is unknown how many people were involved.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

