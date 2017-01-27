3rd suspect arrested in violent series of Plantation area robberies

One of the Publix supermarkets where the crimes happned

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A third and final suspect in the string of violent robberies that targeted female shoppers in and near Plantation Publix supermarkets has been taken into custody.

As originally suspected, this subject turned out to be a juvenile. The 15-year-old boy, Alex Abraham, happens to be related to 18-year-old co-defendant Erica Abraham, the first of the trio arrested, earlier this week.

Even more intriguing is the fact that the siblings’ father is Nevia Abraham, who kidnapped a mail carrier in 2003 and led police on a three-hour-long chase that was televised across the country.

Alex Abraham appeared in court Friday represented by the same attorney who represented his father in his case.

The elder Abraham was an ex-convict when he was arrested after the chase. He got a life sentence in the kidnapping and carjacking of the mail carrier and is currently in federal prison.

His son has now been charged with armed robbery.

The sister of the 15-year-old was charged with carjacking, robbery and aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65. Police had also arrested a 16-year-old who they did not identify.

Police said they are investigating five robberies at Publix’s across Broward County and believe Abraham and the two other suspects are responsible for all of them.