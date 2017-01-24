Police arrest teen in violent pepper spray robberies targeting women in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made one arrest so far in a string of violent robberies that targeted female shoppers in Plantation.

Plantation Police arrested 18-year-old Erica Abraham, charging her with carjacking, robbery, and aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65. Abraham’s bond was set at $250,000, and is still in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Abraham is believed to be one of several suspects involved in the robberies, where they targeted women who were shopping alone. Police said they are investigating at least 4 robberies, and believe the same group to be responsible for all of them.

The first robbery happened on Jan. 15, as a woman loaded groceries into her car outside a Publix store in Plantation. Police said a black Nissan pulled up behind her. The woman was then pepper sprayed as the robbers stole her purse. The woman said her car was later stolen from her driveway, and was later recovered.

An hour after the first robbery, another woman had her purse stolen as she was pepper sprayed outside a different Publix location in the same city.

Two days later on Jan. 17, 2 women reported that they had been attacked and robbed by a man and two women in a restaurant parking lot.

The next day, robbers followed a woman home after she had been shopping at a different Publix location. Police said in this case, the suspects rear-ended her car. When she got out of her vehicle, she was then punched, robbed, and carjacked. That car was also later recovered.

All of the reported robbery victims described a similar vehicle, which investigators describe as a black Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information on any of these robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.