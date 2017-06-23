2 hospitalized after separate shootings in Opa-locka, NW Miami-Dade

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple police agencies are investigating after, officials said, gunfire broke out in Opa-locka and Northwest Miami-Dade, sending two people to the hospital, Friday night.

7News cameras captured Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police cruisers at the Westar gas station at 14126 NW 27th Ave, right before Burlington Street.

7News cameras captured a small Toyota sedan with bloodstains on the passenger side front door near the door handle.

According to investigators, a verbal altercation sparked between four occupants of a silver Dodge Charger and three people inside the Toyota near the gas station. Police said shots were fired from the Charger into the Toyota, striking one occupant.

#BREAKING #Video: bloody car left at scene of shooting in #Opa-Locka. Cops looking for casings now after 1 man airlifted… @wsvn pic.twitter.com/mIKHzWqDxQ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 24, 2017

Rescuers took the injured passenger to a grassy area about 100 yards from the scene of the shooting. From there, paramedics airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Police shut down Northwest 27th Avenue in both directions while they investigate. 7News cameras captured Miami Gardens Police cruisers at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Burlington Street.

The shooting took place hours after a man was shot while driving his SUV in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, located about a five-minute drive from the Opa-locka scene.

The 40-year-old victim sought help at a nearby Marathon gas station before he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not specified whether or not the shootings are connected.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

