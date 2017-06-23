Man hospitalized after Northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot while driving his SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the 40-year-old victim was behind the wheel of his silver Nissan SUV when someone opened fire into the vehicle, hitting him. He then sought aid at a nearby Marathon gas station, located right next to a McDonald’s.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance as paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives said they have been unable to interview the victim to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

