So you know the drill, you go to a bar and the drinks are good but the food is OK at best. You eat it cuz you’re there and really it’s order from the menu or starve. Thanks to The Anderson, great bar drinks and great bar food now go hand in hand.

Mix and match empanadas with Chef’s Herb Aioli ($10)

The Anderson Slider – perfect size for late night munchies ($4)

Griot & Tostones – crispy pork and tostones with spicy pickled veggies ($11)

And last but not least the famous Anderson Fried Chicken Sandwich ($14)

Wash this down with some of their new cocktail offerings and you’re good to go without breaking the bank. Or skip the booze and just go for a late-night food run. They’re open until 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Good booze, good food, great times at The Anderson.

The Anderson

709 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138

305-757-3368

www.theandersonmiami.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.