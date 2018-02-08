Winter Warmth

High pressure will remain stagnant over our region to close out the work week. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers off the sea breeze. Think more of a summer-like pattern than a wintry mix.

Happy Friday Eve! More winter warm on tap for South Florida. We're not talking about records heat. Just warmer than usual in the 80s @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9HQacIuowy — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 8, 2018

Models still hint at a cold front moving into the Sunshine State for the second half of the weekend. But, it looks like it will get hung up over Lake Okeechobee by Sunday. As a result, we can expect are a few more showers on Sunday and drier conditions as high pressure builds back in by the start of the week.

There will be no major temp change with this one because it will fizzle out to the north of us.

