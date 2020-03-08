Windy Advisory Until 8 P.M.

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 p.m. today for Metro Broward and Metro Dade east of the Florida Turnpike Extension. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. Make sure you secure loose outdoor items and be careful driving, especially high-profile vehicles.

WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 p.m. today for Metro Broward and Metro Dade east of the Florida Turnpike Extension. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. Make sure you secure loose outdoor items and be careful driving, especially high-profile vehicles. pic.twitter.com/eqvVE9e1Ny — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

A wind advisory is in effect for South Florida. Here are some tips for these windy conditions!

A wind advisory is in effect for South Florida. Here are some tips for these windy conditions! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fN97Tfg9DX — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

We are waking up to cloudy skies across South Florida, including outside of our North Bay Village studios. These pesky clouds are expected to stick around throughout the day, including a chance for a few sprinkles.

We are waking up to cloudy skies across South Florida, including outside of our North Bay Village studios. These pesky clouds are expected to stick around throughout the day, including a chance for a few sprinkles. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WdjFPtIFAR — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

Today should remain on the cloudy and windy side with winds gusting up to 40 mph. A 20% chance of rain is in place throughout the day for a few sprinkles. No heavy rain is expected. Temperatures this afternoon will remain below average.

DAY PLANNER: Today should remain on the cloudy and windy side with winds gusting up to 40 mph. A 20% chance of rain is in place throughout the day for a few sprinkles. No heavy rain is expected. Temperatures this afternoon will remain below average. pic.twitter.com/WTmXEjkE15 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

Aside from the Wind Advisory, a Small Craft Advisory is also in effect into Tuesday morning.

Aside from the Wind Advisory, a Small Craft Advisory is also in effect into Tuesday morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/eDke2KRmtd — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

Strong high pressure over the southeastern U.S. will continue to bring us breezy to windy conditions into Tuesday of next week.

Strong high pressure over the southeastern U.S. will continue to bring us breezy to windy conditions into Tuesday of next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EFYrSlFUVM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Slight rain chances will stick around into Tuesday of next week before drier air filters into South Florida, bringing us sunnier conditions by midweek. Temperatures will warm up to the 80’s by Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast! Slight rain chances will stick around into Tuesday of next week before drier air filters into South Florida, bringing us sunnier conditions by midweek. Temperatures will warm up to the 80's by Thursday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BxiEfZP5kj — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 8, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!