Tropical moisture continues to pull in from an area of disturbed weather producing a broad spin in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity is associated with it and The National Hurricane Center is suggesting it could acquire sub-tropical or tropical characteristics as it moves slowly north. They have given it a low chance to form during the next 48 hours. However, through the next 5 days it has a medium chance of 40% to form. Regardless of development, it will spread tons of moisture around the Florida peninsula. Computer models insist on a wet week with tropical moisture lingering. Some areas through Wednesday along the coast could see an additional 2.50 to 5 inches of rain. The main concern is localized street flooding especially in those areas that can’t handle so much rain all at once. Count on a good chance of rain throug

Some areas have already seen lots of rain over the weekend. Models showing about 4 inches possible in some areas through Wednesday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ehdxdrN2jw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2018

NHC watching broad low pressure in eastern Gulf of Mexico. Medium chance to grown through the next 5 days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/X0D5wwXKVy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2018

Stay dry South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the very latest. Don’t forget to download the 7Weather App for get detailed info on the go for your area and updates directly from the team.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7