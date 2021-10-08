It was a hot day across South Florida, specially Marathon where the record high for Thursday was tied. The record was 91° from 1965.

Temperatures will remain above average on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Rain chances will climb into the weekend. An area of low pressure offshore South Carolina is forecast to drag moisture over our area. This could lead to some pockets of heavy rain. A total of one inch is possible over 48 hours.

King Tides will stay with us through next week. These extra high, high tides, are due to an alignment between the earth, the sun, and the moon. It could lead to spotty coastal flooding.