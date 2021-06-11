Happy Friday, South Florida!

The end of the week is finally here and what a week it has been! South Florida has enjoyed days more typical of the dry season than the actual rainy season two the last few days. And even though the rain is needed across South Florida, it has been quite nice not to have to deal with afternoon thunderstorms each day. But the weather pattern is changing and we continue to see and feel those changes across South Florida. This morning we woke up to a few isolated showers as we have been through the week but more changes are headed our way.

We have a high-pressure system still nearby but it will continue to break down as we head into the upcoming weekend. That’s also going to help bring some of these changes that we have been talking about. And that includes temperatures, wind speed and rain chances.

The warming trend across South Florida continues and will also begin to feel that difference as we head into this afternoon. Our high temperatures will be reaching into the upper 80s to lower 90s today but with the added humidity our feels like temperatures will be reaching the mid 90s across most of South Florida, with some spots feeling close to the upper 90s! After a few morning isolated showers, our afternoon will look drier as the focal point for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon will be out towards the gulf coast once again. Lighter winds also return to the forecast through the foreseeable future, which will also help temperatures continue to warm each day.

Looking ahead, some changes are expected around here. A few more isolated showers return to the forecast this weekend with even better rain chances as we head into next week. The weekend looks steamy with afternoon temperatures in the mid to lower 90s but will feel close to the upper 90s and low 100s. A South to Southwest wind returns to the forecast, which will 1) tap into deeper moisture from the south, 2) warm our temperatures more than in previous days and 3) bring afternoon showers & storms back towards the East Coast metro areas. So if spending any significant time outdoors this weekend, please be sure to keep hydrated and have that umbrella or rain gear with you in case thunderstorms develop while you are still out and about through your day.

Have a safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.