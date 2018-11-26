WEATHER ROLLER-COASTER RIDE

Happy Monday, South Florida!

Get ready for a roller-coaster ride the next 48 hours as a cold front slowly will drifts south across Florida. As we head back to work and school today after a long holiday weekend, temperatures will soar into the mid 80s, nearing record highs for all of South Florida. Rain chances will also remain low through much of today with the chance of only a spotty shower.

All eyes are on a strong cold front currently that will slowly make its way south. Shower chances will increase overnight tonight and on Tuesday while a slight threat of thunderstorms remains in the forecast ahead of the front. Cloud cover and showers will limit temperatures from reaching into the 80s on Tuesday.

The cooler and drier air finally arrives to South Florida overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing the coldest air of the season so far in South Florida. Wednesday morning low temperatures will be in the 50s for much of South Florida while afternoon high temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees. Palm beach will even see temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday morning. And of course, after days of temperatures in the 80s, South Florida will definitely be feeling the chill in the air.

So while the Miami heat will be strong today, the rest of the week is looking much more comfortable and more like Fall in South Florida. Enjoy the refreshing change & don’t forget to bundle up i in he days to come!

Erika Delgado

Weekend Morning Meteorologist, WSVN-7

