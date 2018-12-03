Watching a Cold Front

It’s hard to believe that here we are in December and South Florida was flirting with record heat on Monday.

The highs were in the upper 80s across much of the area with both Key West and Ft. Lauderdale missing their respective records by one degree, while Miami was just two shy of its all time high for the date. The big question now is when will we see another cool down.

We are tracking a cold front sitting across Central Florida with some rain associated with it. The Jet Stream (which is a river of strong air in the upper levels of the atmosphere) is trying to push the front our way. The front should slide into out area over the next 24-36 hours.

For Tuesday, the leading edge of the front will settle over Lake Okeechobee. It may cause enough of a stir in the atmosphere to deliver some spotty rain. The rain chances stand at 40%, mostly in the afternoon or early evening.

By midweek, if the front does not fall apart, it should slide into the Straits allowing cooler air to filter into the area. The highs may only reach the upper 70s, and it will also turn breezy across much of South Florida.

This is what we are calling for:

Still warm on Tuesday with a few showers

Breezy and mild on Wednesday

Cool Start to Thursday

The warm up starts on Friday

We’ll keep monitoring