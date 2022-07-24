Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Saturday morning brought a few showers but the rest of the day turned out to be pretty spectacular with dry conditions and warm temperatures in the lower 90s. The weather pattern has changed some and this is why we continue to refer to our weather trend as ‘up and down rain chances’. This morning South Florida once again woke up to a few spotty showers, mostly offshore and near the Florida Keys. But in between those showers, we enjoyed dry conditions.

The latter part of the weekend does bring some change to South Florida. While a stray shower or two will be possible throughout the day, we will notice lower rain chances than yesterday. This is because high pressure in the Atlantic will begin to strengthen once again while slightly drier air moves into our area. Also worth noting, if you look up at the sky you may notice slightly hazy skies. This is because a thin layer of Saharan dust will move in once again. So today expect a shower or 2, high humidity and afternoon high temperatures near 90° while feels-like temperatures reach the 100s.

As mentioned above, up and down rain chances have been the trend across South Florida and it looks to remain the trend as we work our way into the start of next week. Models are suggesting that more moisture associated with an upper level disturbance will move into our area starting Monday, which will increase our rain chances through the first half of the workweek. And as rain chances go up Monday and Tuesday, it looks like they will go right back down by mid week. This is because a thicker layer of Saharan dust will begin to move into South Florida starting Wednesday, together with a strengthening high pressure system. That should significantly lower our rain chances, bring back those hazy skies and of course cause temperatures to be on the steamy side once again in the mid to lower 90s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

